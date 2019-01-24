USApple announces its class of 2019 Young Apple Leaders

Earlier this week the U.S. Apple Association (USApple) announced its class of 2019 Young Apple Leaders. Twenty-one accomplished and aspiring young women and men were selected by the organization to join with, and learn from, USApple leaders as they advocate on important issues impacting growers and the $15 billion per year apple industry.

Washington State 2019 Young Apple Leaders include:

Toni Lynn Adams, Washington Apple Commission, East Wenatchee, Wash.

Nicole Gordy, Sage Fruit Company, Yakima, Wash.

Tyler Monson, Monson Fruit Company, Selah, Wash.



Aylin Moreno, McDougall & Sons, Inc., Wenatchee, Wash.



Marianne Plath, Washington Fruit and Produce Co., Yakima, Wash.

The 2019 class will hit the ground running on March 13 as part of USApple’s Capitol Hill Day. Joining USApple members from across the nation, the young leaders will meet with members of Congress to discuss hard-hitting issues affecting the future of the apple industry.

The YAL program equips the next generation of American apple growers and leaders with an understanding of federal regulatory and legislative apple issues, and provides an opportunity to learn from peers and apple leaders from around the country. Young apple growers and individuals in apple-related businesses who are at the start of their career through the age of 35 are eligible to participate. Now in its tenth year, the YAL program has been a great success in grooming future leaders. Several previous participants have already worked their way up through committees and onto the USApple Board of Directors.

Sponsors of the 2019 YAL program include: Columbia Fruit Packers, Domex Superfresh Growers, Northwest Farm Credit Services, Wilbur-Ellis and Yakima Fresh.