US Forest Service to Replace Bridge

Construction begins today on the Yodelin Creek Culvert Replacement project over Stevens Pass. The project will remove two damaged culverts on Stevens Road and replace them with a single-span bridge. The Chelan County Public Works project will begin by reinforcing a wooden US Forest Service bridge, used as a detour route for nearby residents during construction of the new bridge. Work on the Forest Service bridge, located on Lichtenburg Place and crossing Stevens Creek, should take about two weeks. Once that’s done, Stevens Road will be closed for construction from Highway 2 to Yodelin Place, except local traffic.

Strider Construction of Bellingham was awarded the million-dollar contract, with funding coming from FEMA, State Emergency Management and local road funds. Construction should wrap in early November.

The current crossing at Stevens Road (located near the summit of Highway 2 and the county line) was damaged during a November 2015 flood event. The temporary repairs were made and the roadway has been one lane since the high water event.