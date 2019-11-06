Unemployment Ticks Up in Chelan & Douglas Counties

The local unemployment rate continues to tick up, despite growth in the number of jobs and people finding work. The April jobs report for Chelan and Douglas Counties shows a 5.5 percent unemployment rate, up from 5 percent in April last year. But local labor economist Don Meseck says the two counties also added at least 600 jobs since April 2018.

Meseck said what is surprising is some movement in the manufacturing sector. After the two counties lost some 400 jobs when Alcoa idled the Malaga smelter, now a truss builder in Cashmere and a couple other businesses have brought a few dozen manufacturing jobs to the area. Meseck said construction remains strong, along with healthcare and leisure and hospitality – think tourism, hotels, restaurants. Retail and trade had the only job loses in April.