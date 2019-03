Twisp Building Inspector Agreement

The Town of Twisp has entered into a formal agreement with Okanogan County for a building inspector. Twisp Mayor Soo Ing-Moody says it’s a formality:

Ing-Moody says there’s no time limit on the agreement:

That agreement was approved at the last Twisp Town Council meeting; it now goes to Okanogan County Commissioners for their approval.