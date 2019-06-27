Tussock Moth Threaten Forests

Facing a moderate to severe tussock moth outbreak this summer, Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest staff worked with a local aviation company to treat just over 5,000 acres in high-use recreation areas in the Methow Valley, Lake Wenatchee, and Blewett Pass areas with a natural bio control to minimize public safety issues and sustain public access. All aerial treatments are complete for 2019 and Forest Service entomologists will continue to monitor these treated areas as well as non-treated, back-country areas as the outbreak develops. Long-term, National Forest managers will continue to utilize restoration tool such as thinning and prescribed fire to increase forest health and resilience to disease and insect outbreaks such as tussock moth. The last severe outbreak in Washington occurred from 1999 to 2002, with more than 45,000 acres defoliated.