Tsunami Models Show Devastation

New videos allow Washington residents to see simulated models of how large tsunami waves are likely to impact their communities. Scientists with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources have just released a series of modeled simulation videos that show tsunamis started by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake on the Cascadia subduction zone. Using detailed tsunami models, the simulations show the estimated height and speed of waves that are expected to reach Washington communities minutes after the next Cascadia earthquake.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz says we know tsunamis will hit our state. It’s a question of when, not if, which means we need to prepare now. She says the hope is that the stark videos drive home the need for communities to take action to become more secure and resilient. The videos show Cascadia tsunami wave simulations for the entire Washington coast, as well as more detailed, localized views for Bellingham and the San Juan Islands. The last magnitude 9 Cascadia subduction zone earthquake struck in 1700 and produced a tsunami that left sand deposits and drowned forests, which can still be seen in places like the Copalis Ghost Forest in Grays Harbor County. The Tsunami videos are available on DNR’s YouTube channel.