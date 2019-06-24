TREAD is Getting Traction

Outdoor recreation has always been popular in North Central Washington and the demand continues to grow.

TREAD is working to create new outdoor recreation opportunities. Director Mat Lyons, explains:

TREAD recognizes that a fully developed outdoor recreation system in Chelan and Douglas Counties has yet to be realized and that the economic value and impact of adding more trails and docks would add millions of dollars to local coffers. But you have to start somewhere:

Chelan and Manson boast over forty-one miles of trails between The Chelan Butte and Echo Ridge. Many more trail development opportunities exist in the Lake Chelan Valley.

Local groups are getting involved to make these outdoor experiences a reality by creating more hiking trails, mountain biking trails, and trail running.

TREAD says the benefits go beyond just generating more dollars for the region, people are increasingly choosing to live and work from places that offer easy access to natural areas and who view outdoor recreation as central to a healthy lifestyle. To find out more or to get involved, see their website. https://www.wvtread.org/