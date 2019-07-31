Traffic woes

Traffic woes in the Leavenworth area have grown steadily over the past 20 or so years. A new survey hopes to gather information on how to alleviate or at least deal with the growing problem. It’s called the US 2 Upper Wenatchee Valley Corridor Transportation Study. The Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council is working with the City of Leavenworth, Chelan County, State Department of Transportation and Link Transit to study options to improve mobility and safety for all modes of travel along the 26-mile stretch of US 2 in Chelan County between Coles Corner/Lake Wenatchee, through Leavenworth to the Big Y and Cashmere.

Jeff Wilkens, Executive Director of the Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council, said they want to come up with a list guiding principles that address the traffic problems on that stretch of US 2.

Tomorrow is the deadline to fill out the survey, visit https://us2upperwenatchee.participate.online/