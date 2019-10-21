Thursday Car Chase Ends Safely

Chelan County Sheriff Deputies found themselves in pursuit of a stolen truck Thursday evening. Chief Jason Reinfeld says the suspect had been stopped by a deputy just south of Chelan on Highway 97A, when the suspect fled the scene southbound, then turning northbound on Navarre Coulee Road. As speeds were topping out around 70 miles per hour, several near by deputies training north of Wenatchee responded to the call. The suspect then turned on to South Lakeshore Road. Reinfeld says at about the 8-mile marker the suspect swerved into oncoming traffic. Deputies then executed a pit maneuver, which spun the vehicle out, safely ending the pursuit. The suspect, choosing to be uncooperative with deputies, was brought under control using pepper ball and tasers. He was transported to Lake Chelan County Hospital prior to booking in Chelan County Jail. Alcohol appears to be a factor.