Three Rivers Hospital ER

Following more than a year of planning and construction, Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster will begin seeing patients in its new emergency room on Tuesday, March 19.

The new ER is still located inside the hospital but it’s moving from the main front entrance to the other end of the building. The new space, which previously housed an intensive care unit and the Three Rivers Family Medicine clinic, was added on in the 1980s and is the newest part of the building.

The current ER has three small exam rooms and a couple of separate overflow rooms.

The new space boasts seven large exam rooms with sliding frosted glass doors for privacy, and a central workstation for nurses and providers that offers a clear line of sight to every patient room.

The new ER is also closer to the on-site helipad where LifeFlight lands to transport trauma patients.

Patients and visitors arriving on their own to the ER can use the new entrance.

Patient-only parking has been established with improved lighting, and new signs are being installed throughout the hospital to point the way. A large, lighted “Emergency” sign will guide patients to the correct entrance.

The hospital has also hired two Patient Registration Representatives to help triage patients quickly and provide medical assistance to nurses and physicians as needed.

There is a waiting room across the hallway from the new ER entrance, where a TV and a water cooler have been added. The ER will feature some new equipment, such as gurneys, defibrillators, crash carts, and a blanket/fluid warmer.

The state Department of Health conducted inspections of the space before and after upgrades were done to make it suitable for an emergency room. The work, done by McKinstry and contractors, mainly included improvements to the air handling system to bring it up to code, and adding a room for highly infectious patients.

To learn more about the changes visit their website www.ThreeRiversHospital.net