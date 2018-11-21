Thanksgiving Travel

Today is the start of the Thanksgiving Travel Period. If you’re heading out today, hopefully you’ve got your route and your itinerary planned out. Barbarfa LaBoe with the Washington State Department of Transportation has a few tips so your trip doesn’t get bogged down, such as which roads get the most bogged-down this weekend:

And if your travel turns ab-norm, such as you get stuck – or worse, you should have a few things packed in your vehicle, just in case:

In case something goes wrong, Triple-A will be at the ready for its members; spokeswoman Kathleen Vickers says with this being the busiest travel season since 2005, they’ll be busy, too:

It will cost you more at the pump to take that road trip than last year, about 50 cents more a gallon – and that’s the highest Thanksgiving gas prices in four years. Average gas prices are 3-fifty a gallon in Washington, 3-eleven per gallon in Idaho, 3-thirty-three in Oregon, and 2-ninety-seven in Montana.