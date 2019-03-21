Temporary Weight Restrictions

Temporary weight restrictions are in place on Chelan County roads in the Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat and Cashmere districts. The number of weight-restricted roads is expected to grow.

Seasonal snowmelt and runoff can soften roadways, potentially leading to costly damages. Temporary weight restrictions are put in place annually to protect the roadways from such damage. Only emergency vehicles, school buses or vehicles possessing a special permit issued by the County Engineer are exempt.

Haulers are reminded that applications must be in by 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday for approval for travel the following day.

If you need a permit on a Monday, the application must be in by 10 a.m. Thursday.

Freight haulers who do not have a permit to travel on a weight-restricted road risk a fine as well as the cost of damages for any road repairs. The permit must be displayed in the lower right hand corner of the vehicle’s windshield.

Partial list of seasonal road restrictions in the Chelan Valley include:

Chelan District

Banks Ave Barkley Rd Bennett Rd Boetzkes Ave Boyd Road/Boyd Loop Rd

Cagle Gulch Rd Chandler Rd Chapman Rd Chase Ave Chelan Blvd

Chelan Pl Cooley Rd Cooper Gulch Coral St Daisy Way Division St

Dry Lake Rd Wapato Lake Rd Evergreen Camp Rd Faubion St Ford St Furey Ave

Look online @ www.co.chelan.wa.us/public-works for the complete list… which changes daily.