Temperatures to Cool

After record-breaking heat baked the Pacific Northwest last week, a large-scale shift in the weather pattern is bringing big changes starting tomorrow. Through today, high temperatures, while not as extreme as last week, will still be five to ten degrees above average. That means highs generally ranging from the upper 70s to 80s across the interior Northwest. For the latter half of the week, a large dip in the jet stream will squash the ridge of high pressure that brought the stretch of unseasonable heat in the Northwest, with highs in some areas 25 to 35 degrees lower than what they were during the peak of the heat wave. However a Red Flag Warning is in effect for North Central Washington from this afternoon to tomorrow evening due to gusty winds.