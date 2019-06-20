Summer’s Here

The summer solstice is just around the corner: Tomorrow will be the longest day of 2019 for anyone living north of the equator. Let me clarify that.. it is the day we will experience the most sunlight… the day will still be 24 hours.

Technically speaking, the summer solstice occurs when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Cancer, or 23.5 degrees north latitude. This will occur at exactly 8:54 am Pacific Time on Friday the 21st.

If you are wondering why we have a summer solstice it’s because Earth orbits around the sun on a tilted axis.

So between March and September, Earth’s Northern Hemisphere gets more exposure to direct sunlight over the course of a day. The rest of the year, the Southern Hemisphere gets more. It’s why we have seasons.

In the Northern Hemisphere, “peak” sunlight usually occurs on June 20, 21, or 22 of any given year. That’s the summer solstice. This year it’s Friday the 21st.

By contrast, the Southern Hemisphere reaches peak sunlight on December 21, 22, or 23 and the Northern hits peak darkness — that’s our winter solstice.

How many hours of sunlight you I get tomorrow depends on where you live.

The farther north you are, the more sunlight you’ll see during the solstice.

On the chance you have relatives living near the Arctic Circle, the sun never really sets during the solstice. It never gets dark… wouldn’t that be eerie.