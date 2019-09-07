[7/9/19] SUMMER TRAFFIC
Posted in Law Enforcement, Transportation
As we near the mid summer season, most of North Central Washington has seen a tremendous increase in traffic congestion as vacationers, tourist and travelers fill the roadways. Jeff Anderson, Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer encourages patience:
To report an aggressive driver dial #77 from your cell phone, or if you feel in danger – dial 911. If they follow you, proceed to the nearest law enforcement office or crowded public place.