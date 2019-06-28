Summer Fun At Stevens Pass

Stevens Pass Mountain Resort opens for the summer today. The resort offers a mountain biking park, scenic rides and disc golf. They’ve been working on hiking and biking trails this spring and added new bikes to their rental fleet, as well as two new nine-hole disc golf courses. Stevens Pass is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with archery and other programs throughout the summer.

The resort is also in the process of replacing two chairlifts this summer, recently removing the structure of Daisy’s bottom terminal.