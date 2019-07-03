Student of the Month Program

KOZI is seeking nominations of students who are making a positive impact in our community and featuring them in our Student of the Month radio program.

The main criteria for this recognition would be a high school student who is making a positive impact for themselves or others through volunteer work, academics, arts, music, or athletics. If a student isn’t currently in high school but with outstanding credentials, we would also consider them.

If you would like to nominate a student, please email news@iciclebroadcasting.com

Please include the student’s name, current grade, name of school they attend, and why you think they are making a positive impact in the community.