STRANDED CLIMBERS WAITING FOR RESCUE

A rescue effort is underway for climbers who have been stranded on the north side of Mount Rainier since Monday. Mount Rainier National Park spokesman Kevin Bacher said the park received a report Monday afternoon that the climbers needed help because wind blew away or destroyed their tent and climbing equipment. Bacher said the climbers are from Oregon, New York and New Jersey.

A park helicopter crew found them Monday on the Liberty Ridge route but high winds thwarted rescue attempts. On Tuesday the U.S. Army sent a Chinook helicopter and crew but they have been unable so far to make a rescue. Officials say the Liberty Ridge route is one of the more dangerous sections of Mount Rainier.