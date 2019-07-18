Stinky Plant Blooms

After 17 years, a rare corpse flower housed at Washington State University Vancouver is finally blooming for the first time. It was nicknamed Titan VanCoug and began to bloom Monday evening outside the greenhouse at the Science and Engineering Building. The bloom only lasts 48 hours so WSU set up a live webcam stream. Titan VanCoug was raised by Associate Professor of Molecular Biosciences Steve Sylvester. He planted a seed from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s titan arum plant in 2002 and cultivated it in a pot on his desk before moving it to a stairwell in WSU Vancouver’s Science and Engineering Building.

Native to Sumatra, corpse flowers are among the world’s largest and rarest flowering structures. Also known as titan arum, it’s infamous for its odor—comparable to that of a decomposing animal. They bloom rarely—typically after seven to 10 years of growth and just once every four years or so afterward throughout a 40-year lifespan.