Stehekin Fire Handed Off

An incident management team assumed command yesterday of the Devore Creek Fire southwest of Stehekin. Hand crews have completed 2.5 miles of saw work and brush clearance to improve the community protection line west of Stehekin, with about a mile left to clear. The fire, estimated at 150 acres, hasn’t shown much recent growth, though the blaze was active Tuesday in unburned areas within the fire perimeter. The lightning-ignited fire is burning entirely within the Glacier Peak Wilderness at an elevation of roughly 6,000 feet. Due to firefighter safety in extreme elevation and the limited effectiveness of water drops in heavy timber, there is the potential for some fire to remain on the landscape until a season ending rain or snow event.