Steele on the Budget

In the third week of the legislative session in Olympia, lawmakers are working to put together a budget for the 2019-2021 biennium. Governor Jay Inslee’s budget proposals, include 8-billion dollars in new revenue to pay for mental health services, drug outreach programs and the environment. But it’s not sitting well with Republicans in the Legislature, including 12th District State Representative Mike Steele:

However, Republicans are in the minority in Olympia this session, and Steele is resigned to expecting new taxes and fees:

Steele says he expects to be a push for a capital gains tax, a real estate excise tax, as well as a new gas tax proposal to deal with carbon emissions.