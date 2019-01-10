State Patrol Testing Hybrids

The Washington State Patrol will buy three 2020 Ford Interceptor hybrid SUVs – the first purchase of hybrid vehicles for the agency. The purchase of the hybrids is a pilot project to see how well the vehicles perform and evaluate any possible savings. Washington State Patrol spokesman Chris Loftis said there are no plans to buy more at this time. Loftis said the State Patrol will submit the order in the next few weeks and should receive the vehicles in late December or early January. He said it will take several months before the agency can install all of the special police equipment like lights, sirens and radio communication gear. He said the SUVs will likely be on road patrol in April. Each Hybrid costs about $46,000.