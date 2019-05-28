Sports News

The Chelan tennis team took five players to the WIAA 1A/B State Tournament this past weekend, and all five left with hardware! In addition, the girls team placed 2nd overall behind Seattle Academy and the boys team placed 5th behind Charles Wright Academy, Seattle Academy, University Prep, and local district champion Tonasket.

The girls 2nd place finish is the second self-proclaimed “public school state champs” title for Chelan in the past three years (the Chelan boys placed 2nd behind University Prep in 2017).

Junior Emma McLaren finishing in 6th place in girls singles.

Senior Abby Martin and sophomore Bella Gatzemeier got off to a slow start on Friday but eventually caught fire to earn a 5th place medal in girls doubles.

There are very few teams that send multiple entries to the state tournament, and even fewer that earn multiple medals.

On the boys side… Chelan senior Wyatt Habich and junior Tobin Wier faced very tough #1 seeds from other districts in the opening round on Friday.. both losing their opening matches. Then things got interesting… Tobin and Wyatt would eventually face each other on Saturday for a rare Chelan vs Chelan match-up to determine 5th and 8th. Wyatt finished 5th and Tobin finished 8th in boys singles.

Similar to the girls team, those two placings earned Chelan high honors for the tournament, finishing 5th overall and just one slot out of a team trophy.