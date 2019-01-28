Spiva Butte Purchased By Land Trust

The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust has acquired its first property in Douglas County. The 14-hundred acre Spiva Butte Nature Preserve northeast of Mansfield is home to several sensitive species of plants, wildlife and birds. It also provides critical habitat for one of the last two viable sage-grouse populations remaining in Washington State. Land Trust Executive Director Curt Soper:

The land was purchased from Ferdi Businger, who Soper says saved the property from development:

There is currently no public access to the preserve, which is located about halfway between Mansfield and Banks Lake. The Land Trust will develop a stewardship plan that addresses opportunities for public visitation; until then, written permission must be given by the Land Trust for the public to visit, or for field trips.

Funding for the acquisition was provided by the Land Trust, individual donors, and an interest-free loan from the Icicle Fund. The Land Trust also hopes to receive funding through the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program.