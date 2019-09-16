South Lakeshore Road Work Continues

Work continues on South Lakeshore Road where crews began removing debris from the catch basin and channels at Slide Ridge. Contractor Batchelor Excavating of Manson was awarded a contract on Aug. 27 by Chelan County commissioners. The $130,054 contract was in response to a July 2 landslide at Slide Ridge, which is at milepost 3, north of Lake Chelan State Park. Batchelor will remove the material as well as re-shape and grade the two channels at the site and clean a large culvert that goes under the roadway. At the time of the contract signing, it was estimated the contractor would haul some 8,500 cubic yards of debris. However, a landslide on Sept. 10 at Slide Ridge added additional mud, rock and debris to the area and resulted in a two-day closure of the roadway. Batchelor originally was scheduled to begin work on September 11th.

If you’re traveling in other areas of North Central Washington watch for crews working in Wenatchee, Cashmere, Leavenworth and in Entiat where crews will be filling washouts on Entiat River Road between mileposts 11 and 15. In the work area, the road will be at one lane, with flaggers directing traffic. Motorists should plan for minor traffic delays. The crew also will be mowing in the district’s canyons, and in the immediate area, Crews will be filling washouts at Antoine Creek, Washington Creek and Apple Acres roads.

On Tuesday, crews will begin hauling some of the material from the Slide Ridge landslide to the Chelan District Shop. The crew also will be spot grading on Union Valley Road and cleaning culverts in the Manson area. Motorist are asked to take note and drive accordingly.