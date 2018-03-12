Snowmobile Safety Class This Weekend

If you’ve got a budding young – or young-at-heart – snowmobiler in your family, Saturday will be the day to learn safe snowmobiling. Deputy Rich Magnussen with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office:

The class is designed for those from 12 to 16 years old, but it’s open to riders of all ages.

Magnussen says the class will cover all the elements of snowmobile safety:

There will also be a riding skills test at the end of the course, with certificates handed out.

The deadline for registering for the class is Thursday December 6, with a parent or guardian needed to sign a consent form for each child registered ans signing them out at the end of the class. The class will be this Saturday from 8 a.m. To 4 p.m. at the Lake Wenatchee Recreation Club on Chiwawa Loop Road in Leavenworth. Lunch will be provided. For more information or to register, contact Deputy Rich Magnussen at 509-667-6508. Best part, the class is free.