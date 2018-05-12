Snowmobile Class Deadline Approaching

Tomorrow (Thu) is the deadline for registering for the snowmobile safety class offered by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, in association with the Lake Wenatchee Winter Recreation Club and the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission. Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy Rich Magnussen says the class – which is free – is designed for those between the ages of 12 and 16:

But Magnussen adds that adults who want to learn the basics should take the course – and some might want to take a refresher and brush up on some things they might have forgotten:

The safety course training includes basic maintenance, survival skills, proper clothing and equipment, hand signals while riding, and proper preparation for a ride. At the end, there’s a riding skills test, with certificates handed out. Magnussen says there are some things you should bring with you on Saturday:

The class will be this Saturday from 8 a.m. To 4 p.m. at the Lake Wenatchee Recreation Club on Chiwawa Loop Road in Leavenworth. Lunch will be provided. The deadline for registering for the class is Thursday December 6, with a parent or guardian needed to sign a consent form for each child registered ans signing them out at the end of the class. For more information or to register, contact Deputy Rich Magnussen at 509-667-6508.