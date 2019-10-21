Snow Hits Mountain Passes

With colder temperatures, snow came to the mountain passes of Central Washington over the weekend. As predicted, snow began falling around 3AM Saturday on Snoqualmie, Blewett, and Stevens Passes. While Blewett experienced a fair amount of snow and even a head on collision around 10AM, traffic continued and no restrictions were issued. Stevens eventually changed to traction tires advised, but the biggest challenge facing drivers was Snoqualmie Pass that at one point was closed for about an hour until conditions improved. According to Washington State Trooper John Bryant, Snoqualmie was plagued with several vehicle spinouts, as well as vehicles sliding off of the roadway. Bryant says Saturday’s events should be a wake-up call to all Washington drivers who might find themselves unprepared for the change to winter weather.