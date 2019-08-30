Smoldering Fires Remain Active

Hotter and drier weather this week, coupled with a few nights of low relative humidity, resulted in increased fire activity on the wildfires being managed on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Smoke from the 180-acre South Fork Fire, burning in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness about 14 miles northwest of Leavenworth was seen late Wednesday afternoon. The fire grew about 40 acres but remains within the drainage where it has been smoldering and consuming surface fuels since it was ignited by lightning July 23.

Increased smoke was visible on the Devore Creek Fire southwest of Stehekin. The fire burned a bit more actively up the drainage away from Stehekin and is now about 550 acres.

More smoke was also noticeable in the interior of the Left Hand Fire, 17 miles northwest of Naches.

Fire activity should diminish with cooler temperatures. Fire officials say smoke will continue to be seen in fire areas until fall rains occur.