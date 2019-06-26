Small Business Webinar

Business owners in Washington State have many responsibilities, including knowing which taxes they must report.

To help reach more businesses statewide, the Washington State Department of Revenue will host a free live 1 hour webinar for new and small business owners on Wednesday July 10th.

In offering these live webinars, Revenue aims to make it easier for small businesses to participate.

To Register: Send an e-mail to DORWebinar@dor.wa.gov with:

Your name

Company name

Phone number

And E-mail address

The deadline to register is Tuesday, July 9.

Participants will learn about Washington excise taxes, reporting classifications, deductions, sales tax collection, and record-keeping requirements.

During the webinar, the facilitator will answer specific questions related to your business. Continuing education credit is also available.

Again the free live small business tax webinar is on Wednesday July 10th from 10 am to 11 am. You must per-register by Tuesday July 9th to participate.