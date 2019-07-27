Slidewaters Theft Results in Arrests

Crime doesn’t take a vacation. A beach bag was stolen from a woman at Slidewaters in Chelan, says Chelan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Foreman.

072519 SGT CHRIS FOREMAN

By tracking her cell phone inside the stolen beach bag, the woman and police found its location near Emerson and Woodin Avenues in downtown Chelan. Deputies found the bag in plain view in the back seat of an unoccupied vehicle, Foreman said.

A 34-year-old male subject approached the vehicle and Deputies found he had credit cards belonging to the victim’s husband.

The vehicle owner, a-34 year-old Marysville woman, was in a nearby store. She was found exiting the store with nearly $800 in purchases. It was determined the victim’s credit card had been charged that exact amount. The female was arrested and booked into the Chelan County Regional jail for four counts of Possession of Stolen Property 2nd Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, and Possession of Another’s Identification

Sergeant Foreman said the couple spent about $1,000 in total.

072519 SGT CHRIS FOREMAN 2

Foreman said the investigation continues and more charges are expected relating to the use of the stolen credit cards.