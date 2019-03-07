Sink Hole in South Wenatchee Closes Road

A small portion of South Wenatchee Avenue has been closed because of a large sinkhole in the roadway. The road is closed after Boodry Street and before the South Wenatchee Avenue bridge. The sinkhole is about 10 feet in diameter and was reported late Monday afternoon. Detours around the road closure are available via Boodry Street and the Malaga Highway. Chelan County Public Works said it doesn’t have a timeframe for fixing and re-opening the road yet. Last week’s rains are believed to have caused the washout and led to the sinkhole.