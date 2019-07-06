Shoreline Master Plan Approved

The State Department of Ecology gave its final approval of the Chelan County Shoreline Master Program (SMP) update. The comprehensive update took effect yesterday. The shoreline plan was adopted by Chelan County in the mid-1970’s and was last updated in 1997. The process began in 2017 and the Ecology Dept. accepted the county’s locally adopted Plan as complete for purposes of review in 2018. This year, Ecology conditionally approved the county’s update with specific required and recommended changes, to which the county agreed to – for the most part – but countered with a few alternatives, to which Ecology agreed a few weeks ago. With Ecology’s publication of a legal notice yesterday about the Shoreline Program update, a 60-day appeal period has begun.

To review Ecology’s documents related to the Chelan County comprehensive SMP update and more information on the appeals process, check Ecology’s website through this link.

https://ecology.wa.gov/Water-Shorelines/Shoreline-coastal-management/Shoreline-coastal-planning/State-approved-Shoreline-Master-Programs/Chelan-County