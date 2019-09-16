Shoofly Fire near Lake Wenatchee

A small wildfire is burning 12 miles west of Lake Wenatchee, about 30 miles northwest of Leavenworth, says the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Forest visitors using Forest Road #6701-500 to access Top Lake Trail #1506 may see smoke from a half-acre lightning caused fire burning nearby. Named the Shoofly Fire, it was ignited earlier this month, but wasn’t detected until Thursday. There are no closures or major threats, but forest visitors are urged to use caution in the area. Fire managers with the Forest Service say they will continue to monitor the small fire, which they said is playing its natural role in the environment, consuming surface fuels on the forest floor.