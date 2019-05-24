[5/24/19] Senior Men’s Club Golf Results from Wednesday, May 22nd
Posted in Sports
Big Game #1 – Blind Nine Holes Less Half Your Handicap
1st Place – Mike Giffin (Score 30.5)
2nd Place – Dave Jansen
3rd Place (Tie) – Ron Carver
3rd Place (Tie) – Stefan Dobratz
3rd Place (Tie) – Scott Patrick
3rd Place (Tie) – Dr. Darrell Richards
Big Game #2 – Foursome Net Score
1st Place Team – Scott Patrick, Mike Storey, Stefan Dobratz and Gary Searle (Score 284)
2nd Place Team – Dr. Darrell Richards, Eric Lorenz, Tom Fagerholm and Roger Erickson
Small Game #3 – Closest to the Pin on Hole #11
Mike Palmer (17′ 2″)
Small Game #4 – Closest to the Pin on Hole #2
Mike Storey (9′ 4″)
Mega Closest to the Pin on Hole #11 (Weekly Result)
Ron Carver – 18′ 7″