Senior Men’s Club Golf Results from Wednesday, May 22nd

Big Game #1 – Blind Nine Holes Less Half Your Handicap

1st Place – Mike Giffin (Score 30.5)

2nd Place – Dave Jansen

3rd Place (Tie) – Ron Carver

3rd Place (Tie) – Stefan Dobratz

3rd Place (Tie) – Scott Patrick

3rd Place (Tie) – Dr. Darrell Richards

Big Game #2 – Foursome Net Score

1st Place Team – Scott Patrick, Mike Storey, Stefan Dobratz and Gary Searle (Score 284)

2nd Place Team – Dr. Darrell Richards, Eric Lorenz, Tom Fagerholm and Roger Erickson

Small Game #3 – Closest to the Pin on Hole #11

Mike Palmer (17′ 2″)

Small Game #4 – Closest to the Pin on Hole #2

Mike Storey (9′ 4″)

Mega Closest to the Pin on Hole #11 (Weekly Result)

Ron Carver – 18′ 7″