[6/20/19] Senior Men’s Club Golf Results from Wednesday, June 19th

Posted in SportsTagged ,

Big Game #1 – Foursome Net Score (Winning Score 295)

1st Place – Dan Dedo, Phil Clausen, Scott Patrick and Mike Storey

2nd Place – Scott McDonald, Ellis Nierenberg, Tony Montoya, and Darrell Simpson

3rd Place – Phil Stalcup, Bob Matson, Ed Holst, and John (Mr. VP) Hancock

Big Game #2 – Least Number of Putts (Winner 23 Putts)

1st Place (Tie) – Darrell Simpson

1st Place (Tie) – John (Mr. VP) Hancock

2nd Place – Mike Giffin

3rd Place – Tony Montoya

4th Place – Ellis Nierenberg

Small Game #3 – Most Fairways Hit

Bob Matson (10 Fairways)

Small Game #4 – KP 2nd Shot Hole #4

Dave Jansen (Distance 14′ 2″)

Small Game #5 – KP on Hole #18

Cliff House (Distance 15′ 7″)

Mega Par 3 Hole #11 (Weekly Results Only)

Gary G. Searle (Distance 17′ 5″)

Curtis Martin (Distance 22′ 11″)

Bob Carleton (Distance 26′ 4″)

 