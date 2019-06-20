[6/20/19] Senior Men’s Club Golf Results from Wednesday, June 19th
Big Game #1 – Foursome Net Score (Winning Score 295)
1st Place – Dan Dedo, Phil Clausen, Scott Patrick and Mike Storey
2nd Place – Scott McDonald, Ellis Nierenberg, Tony Montoya, and Darrell Simpson
3rd Place – Phil Stalcup, Bob Matson, Ed Holst, and John (Mr. VP) Hancock
Big Game #2 – Least Number of Putts (Winner 23 Putts)
1st Place (Tie) – Darrell Simpson
1st Place (Tie) – John (Mr. VP) Hancock
2nd Place – Mike Giffin
3rd Place – Tony Montoya
4th Place – Ellis Nierenberg
Small Game #3 – Most Fairways Hit
Small Game #4 – KP 2nd Shot Hole #4
Dave Jansen (Distance 14′ 2″)
Small Game #5 – KP on Hole #18
Cliff House (Distance 15′ 7″)
Mega Par 3 Hole #11 (Weekly Results Only)
Gary G. Searle (Distance 17′ 5″)
Curtis Martin (Distance 22′ 11″)
Bob Carleton (Distance 26′ 4″)