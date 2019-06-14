Senior Men’s Club Golf Results from Wednesday, June 12th

Field Day at Desert Canyon Golf Resort

Two Man Net Blind Draw Contest

1st Place Team – Phil Sifferman and George Nickle

2nd Place Team – Cliff House and Scott Patrick

3rd Place Team (Tie) – Ed Holst and Phil Stalcup

3rd Place Team (Tie) – Ed Ferguson and Bob Matson

Net Eagles Contest

Cliff House (Net Double Eagle and Net Eagle)

(Mark Babcock and George Nickle also scored Net Eagles)

Pink Ball Team Contest

Winning Team – Ellis Nierenberg, Dan Dedo, Ed Ferguson, and Phil Sifferman (Team #6)

Long Drive Hole #10 Contest

Cliff House

(Stefan Dobratz was a temporary long drive leader)

Closest to the Pin Contests on All Par Holes

Phil Sifferman (13′ 10″ – Hole #4)

George Nickle (3′ 5″ – Hole #8)

Ellis Nierenberg (3′ 8″ – Hole #14)

Stefan Dobratz (2′ 11″ – Hole #16)

(Honorable Mention Awards go to John Hancock, Dan Dedo, Ed Ferguson, Tony Montoya, Bob Matson, Cliff House, Jim Storms, and Tom Fagerholm)