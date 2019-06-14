[6/14/19] Senior Men’s Club Golf Results from Wednesday, June 12th
Field Day at Desert Canyon Golf Resort
Two Man Net Blind Draw Contest
1st Place Team – Phil Sifferman and George Nickle
2nd Place Team – Cliff House and Scott Patrick
3rd Place Team (Tie) – Ed Holst and Phil Stalcup
3rd Place Team (Tie) – Ed Ferguson and Bob Matson
Net Eagles Contest
Cliff House (Net Double Eagle and Net Eagle)
(Mark Babcock and George Nickle also scored Net Eagles)
Pink Ball Team Contest
Winning Team – Ellis Nierenberg, Dan Dedo, Ed Ferguson, and Phil Sifferman (Team #6)
Long Drive Hole #10 Contest
Cliff House
(Stefan Dobratz was a temporary long drive leader)
Closest to the Pin Contests on All Par Holes
Phil Sifferman (13′ 10″ – Hole #4)
George Nickle (3′ 5″ – Hole #8)
Ellis Nierenberg (3′ 8″ – Hole #14)
Stefan Dobratz (2′ 11″ – Hole #16)
(Honorable Mention Awards go to John Hancock, Dan Dedo, Ed Ferguson, Tony Montoya, Bob Matson, Cliff House, Jim Storms, and Tom Fagerholm)