Senator Hawkins Recognized

North Central Washington’s State Senator Brad Hawkins received the 2019 Legislator of the Year Award from the Washington Association of Agricultural Educators. Hawkins, who serves the 12th Legislative District, is the ranking Republican on the Senate Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee. He said he’s honored to receive the award for his efforts to help students learn about agriculture. Jennifer Crane, an agriculture science teacher at Eastmont Junior High School in East Wenatchee, presented Hawkins with the award in her classroom Tuesday.

Hawkins has received other recognition for his support of agriculture, including the Legislative Champion Award from the Washington State Tree Fruit Association in 2017.