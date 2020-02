Second Cup Listings – Saturday, February 22, 2020

Looking for 2 strong men to help move gym equipment.

Call Maureen in Chelan at (509) 682-2878

Looking for a used basic laptop for word processing only. Nothing fancy.

Call (509) 470-0067

Selling a 2001 Ford E-150 with wheelchair lift attached. $8,000.

Call (509) 670-5154 | (509) 860-3804

Looking for work. Housework, yard work, dog sitting, etc.

Call Sherri @ (509) 668-9089