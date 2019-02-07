Scuffle Leads to Gunshots and Arrest

Douglas County Deputies responded to calls of fighting and gunshots at El Pariso Restaurant & Bar in Bridgeport early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., several people were reported running from the scene. When Deputies and Washington State Patrol Troopers arrived, they determined no one had been injured by the gunshots. A few people suffered minor injuries from the physical fight, but did not require medical attention. Through the course of the investigation, Deputies identified the subject who had fired the gun at the scene as Adan Torres-Gomez, a 24-year-old man from Bridgeport. Torres-Gomez was later located at his home, arrested, and booked into the Okanogan County Jail without further incident.