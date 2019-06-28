Schrier Hosts Fire Preparedness

Congresswoman Kim Schrier is in Wenatchee today to talk wildfire. The 8th District Representative is hosting a fire preparedness forum at Wenatchee City Hall this evening, joined by Fire Chief Mick Lamar of Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue and John Sokich, Director of National Weather Service Congressional Affairs. Schrier’s office said they’ll discuss what to expect this fire season, and hear from weather experts about the new generation of satellites that will be deployed in Eastern Washington to assist with wildfire management and help officials predict where wildfires will occur.

The Fire Preparedness Forum with Representative Schrier is at 5 p.m. today at Wenatchee City Hall on Yakima St. Washington’s 8th congressional district includes the eastern portions of King and Pierce counties and crosses the Cascade mountains to include Chelan and Kittitas counties.