Salmon Recovery Projects

The Washington Salmon Recovery Funding Board has announced the award of nearly $18 million in grants for projects to restore salmon habitat in an effort to bring the iconic fish back from the brink of extinction. An estimated 75 percent of the funded projects will benefit Chinook salmon, which make up a large part of the southern resident orca whale diet.

Since the creation of the Salmon Recovery Funding Board in 1999, the board has awarded more than $700 million in state and federal funds to more than 2,600 projects across the state. With matching funds provided by grant recipients, the amount invested in board-funded salmon recovery projects is just shy of 1 billion dollars.

The Salmon Recovery Funding Board awarded grants to organizations for 95 projects in 30 of the state’s 39 counties. Grant recipients will use this funding to remove barriers that prevent salmon from migrating, increase the types and amount of salmon habitat, conserve pristine areas and replant riverbanks to increase places for salmon to spawn, feed, rest, hide from predators and transition from freshwater to saltwater and back again.

Chelan County was awarded just over 1 million dollars to restore Salmon habitat with the majority of that, $ 820,000, dedicated to Entiat River improvements.

Projects are selected by lead entities, which are watershed-based groups that include tribes, local governments, nonprofit organizations and citizens. Lead entities recruit projects and sponsors, vet projects based on federally approved regional salmon recovery plans and prioritize which projects to submit to the Salmon Recovery Funding Board for funding.

Information about the Salmon Recovery Funding Board including specific project details are available online at www.rco.wa.gov.