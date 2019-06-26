Road Improvements Open House for W. Malaga Road

Chelan County Public Works will make road improvements to sections of West Malaga Road and is hosting an open house tomorrow. The department said the safety project will improve the turning radius from West Malaga Road onto Golf Course Road to accommodate large trucks, improve sightlines for drivers and widen the road for a future turn lane. Construction is slated to start in spring 2020. The open house is tomorrow evening, Thursday, June 27, at the Malaga Fire Station from 5-6:30pm.