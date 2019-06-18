Red Flag Warning

West winds will increase today raising concerns of grass and brush fires

The National Weather Service in Spokane has Issued a Red Flag Warning for Central Washington Cascade Valley’s due to High Wind and Low Relative Humidity Tuesday afternoon thru Wednesday evening.

Affected Areas include Chelan, Manson, Entait and Wenatchee.

West winds gusting as high as 35 MPH are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening. Gusts up to 45 MPH will be possible on Wednesday.

Relative Humidities are forecast to dip as low as 17 to 25 percent.

The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior leading to rapid fire spread of any new fire starts.

That’s Chelan Fire Chief Tim Lemon. He says a Red Flag Warning serves as a critical statement to firefighting agencies.

Again… A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Chelan, Manson, Entiat and Wenatchee Tuesday afternoon thru Wednesday evening.