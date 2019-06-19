RED FLAG WARNING CONTINUES

Hazardous wind conditions continue today across North Central Washington, but will calm down by Friday. A Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory are both in effect until 9 tonight, with gusts as high as 45 miles an hour today. Localized gusts up to 55 mph are possible on the Waterville Plateau, near Beverly and George, and on higher benches above Wenatchee and Chelan. Those conditions are ripe for rapid fire spread of any new fire starts. The National Weather Service said the strongest wind gusts will occur this morning, and although winds will remain through this evening, gusts won’t be as strong. A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions – a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.