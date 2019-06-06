RECORD RAINFALL HITS AREA OF CHELAN COUNTY

Memorial Day weekend was a rainy one for much of the Pacific Northwest. Some areas of the Cascades received more rainfall than others, especially the Wenatchee Valley. Sunday May 26th saw a record amount of rainfall in the Mission Creek / Peavine area south and east of Cashmere.

Chelan County officials didn’t know at the time how significant the storm cell was due to delayed data collection and no advisories from federal meteorologists. According to the U.S. Forest Service and National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, the six-hour storm event dropped 3.25 inches of rain up Mission Creek, and 2.25 inches and 1.5 inches at the two weather stations at Peavine. Officials believe it constitutes a 100-year rain event there. The Forest Service officials said they’re surprised there weren’t more issues related to washouts, flash flooding and landslides above Cashmere over Memorial weekend.