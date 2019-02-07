Reclamation Awarded Grants

The Bureau of Reclamation announced that the East Columbia Basin Irrigation District and Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District will share $600,000 in grants from the WaterSMART Program to help communities conserve water. The Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District will use the $300,000 to line nearly 9,000 feet of an earthen canal with concrete lining over a geomembrane liner to address seepage losses. The project is expected to result in water savings of 1,657 acre-feet annually.

The East Columbia Basin Irrigation District will use its $300,000 to convert over 17,000 feet of earthen canals to polyvinyl chloride pipelines to address seepage and evaporation losses.

Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman said these water and energy efficiency grants help increase hydropower production, contribute to water supply reliability and reduce risk for future water conflict.

A total of nearly $30 million was distributed to 45 projects across more than a dozen states.