Quincy Athletic Director Passes Away

The Quincy School District announced Wednesday its High School Athletic Director Kaycie Tuttle passed away last week. Tuttle died of cancer July 24. She’s been the Quincy High School Athletic Director since 2016. The District said in a statement Kaycie Tuttle’s love and passion for student-athletes and athletic programs made her a fantastic addition to the school and its Administrative Team. Before serving as an athletic director, Tuttle was an instructional coach and teacher. A memorial service is this Monday, August 5, at 3:30 at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in East Wenatchee.