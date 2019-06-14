Pybus Selects New Director

Pybus Public Market staff and the Pybus Foundation Board of Directors selected the market’s new executive director – Leslie LePore-Freytag. She succeeds Steve Robinson, who joined Pybus Market at the beginning, seven years ago. Co-founder of the market Mike Walker said the success of Pybus is the story of many people coming together for the common good. He said they are grateful for Robinson’s service and passion helping to bring the dream to reality. LePore-Freytag currently serves on the Pybus Foundation’s Board of Directors. She’s the Founder and Principle of her own advisory firm, the Freytag Group, and has a background in fashion, gourmet food and fresh produce. LePore-Freytag starts July 1, working with Robinson until his last day August 15.