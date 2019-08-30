Pullman-Moscow Airport

After runway extensions and renovations at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee and Methow Valley State Airport in Winthrop, the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport is shutting down next week for its own revamp. On Sept. 8, the airport in Pullman starts the process of shifting from its existing runway to a brand new one capable of accommodating larger commercial aircraft. The new runway will be equipped with an instrument landing system, a radio navigation tool that will aid crews in times of inclement weather. The first commercial flight on the new runway is scheduled for Oct. 11.

Over 5,600 passengers flew out of Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport in September last year. The airport recommends anyone impacted by its closure to book flights through Spokane International Airport, as Alaska Mileage Plan members who fly with the airline during the closure window can earn double points on flights between Spokane and Seattle. Delta also offers daily flights out of Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport to Salt Lake City International Airport.